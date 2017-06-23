Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage Lunch in London with Their Director

Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage step out for lunch on Friday afternoon (June 23) in the Primrose Hill neighborhood of London, England.

The guys were joined by Sacha Gervasi, who is directing them in the upcoming HBO movie My Dinner With Herve.

Production just started on the film and the first image of Jamie and Peter in character was released that same day.

In other news for the actors, Jamie‘s recent film Fifty Shades Darker is on Blu-ray and DVD now and Peter‘s show Game of Thrones will premiere its new season next month.