Fri, 23 June 2017 at 1:06 pm

Jamie Foxx Runs Into His Daughter's Friends at the Club

Jamie Foxx Runs Into His Daughter's Friends at the Club

Jamie Foxx is nearing 50 and he’s opening up about what it’s like to date at his age.

“It’s tough out there. I am getting older but people think I am younger,” the 49-year-old actor said during an appearance of The Graham Norton Show, airing on Friday (June 23).

“I was at a club the other night and a group of girls shouted my name. I was like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ and they said, ‘We go to school with your daughter!’ You have to be so careful,” he added (via ET). “When I was asked the other day by a 20-something girl how old I was, she looked at me as though 49 was a terminal disease!”

Jamie has been rumored to be in a relationship with Katie Holmes for several years now.
Photos: Isabel Infantes/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
