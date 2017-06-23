Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is putting her rock-hard abs on display!

The 47-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to flaunt her toned physique on Thursday (June 22).

“Ayyyyy… 😂,” she captioned the mirror selfie she snapped inside her bathroom.

In the pic, Jennifer is wearing a white Guess crop sweatshirt and sweatpants along with Shades of Blue (aka blue shades) and her hair in a bun.

Jennifer and her beau Alex Rodriguez just got back from a romantic vacation in Paris, France.

It was recently announced that she will both star in and produce the upcoming rom-com Second Act.

