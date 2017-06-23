Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:14 am

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bathroom Mirror Selfie

Jennifer Lopez is putting her rock-hard abs on display!

The 47-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to flaunt her toned physique on Thursday (June 22).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“Ayyyyy… 😂,” she captioned the mirror selfie she snapped inside her bathroom.

In the pic, Jennifer is wearing a white Guess crop sweatshirt and sweatpants along with Shades of Blue (aka blue shades) and her hair in a bun.

Jennifer and her beau Alex Rodriguez just got back from a romantic vacation in Paris, France.

It was recently announced that she will both star in and produce the upcoming rom-com Second Act.

Check out the pic below!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • You won't believe how much George Clooney just made by selling his tequila brand - TMZ
  • Check out this exclusive clip from The Originals season four finale this week - Just Jared Jr
  • Paris Jackson goes off on her online haters in this 10-minute video - TooFab
  • These 100 people are deemed the most powerful in entertainment right now - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Chloe Lukasiak is headed back to Dance Moms - Just Jared Jr