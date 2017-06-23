Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Ripped Abs in Bathroom Mirror Selfie
Jennifer Lopez is putting her rock-hard abs on display!
The 47-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to flaunt her toned physique on Thursday (June 22).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez
“Ayyyyy… 😂,” she captioned the mirror selfie she snapped inside her bathroom.
In the pic, Jennifer is wearing a white Guess crop sweatshirt and sweatpants along with Shades of Blue (aka blue shades) and her hair in a bun.
Jennifer and her beau Alex Rodriguez just got back from a romantic vacation in Paris, France.
It was recently announced that she will both star in and produce the upcoming rom-com Second Act.
Check out the pic below!