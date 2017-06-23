Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 8:32 pm

Jhene Aiko & Chris Brown: 'Hello Ego' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jhene Aiko & Chris Brown: 'Hello Ego' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Chris Brown and Jhene Aiko have teamed up to bring us hot new track “Hello Ego (Don’t Stop)!”

The singers first dropped the collaboration on DJ Target’s BBC Radio show.

Jhene showcases her vocals first before Chris joins in after about a minute.

“I know I’m supposed to be about my money,” she sings. “‘Cause that baby gotta eat when she get hungry / And anything my family need they get it from me / So when s–t get ugly, I can’t stop, I won’t stop, I don’t stop.”

Jhene also recently premiered the music video for her new single “While We’re Young” off of her upcoming album, while Chris released his documentary Welcome to My Life earlier this month.

The duo has previously collaborated on 2014′s “Drunk Texting” and “Post To Be.”

Watch the lyric video for “Hello Ego” below! You can also download it on iTunes.


Jhene Aiko – Hello Ego (Lyric Video) ft. Chris Brown
