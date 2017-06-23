Joe & Nick Jonas Casually Flaunt Their Hot Shirtless Bodies

Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas have been soaking up the sun in France!

The 24-year-old "Close" singer and the 27-year-old DNCE frontman were spotted lounging shirtless on a yacht on Thursday (June 22) in Saint-Tropez.

They were joined by Joe's DNCE bandmates Cole Whittle, JinJoo Lee, and Jack Lawless.

Nick snapped some pics of his big bro as Joe jumped off the top level of the boat into the water! Nick opted to dive in from the lower level.

Joe was also seen riding a jet ski, and the group made sure to enjoy their cold drinks while working on their tans.

Oh, and Nick brought along his weights so he could get some lunges in.

