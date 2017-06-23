Johnny Depp Apologizes for Joking About Assassinating Trump

Johnny Depp has issued an apology for his remarks about assassinating President Trump, which he made on stage at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival this week.

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said in a statement to People. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

While Trump himself has not spoken out about the comment, the White House has released a statement condemning the remarks.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official,” the official White House statement read.