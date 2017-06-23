Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 5:00 am

Julianne Hough & Fiance Brooks Laich Even Hold Hands While Running Errands

Julianne Hough and her fiance Brooks Laich are too cute!

The 28-year-old dancer and the 34-year-old hockey player walked hand in hand while out and about on Tuesday (June 20) in Los Angeles.

Julianne kept it casual in a white off-the-shoulder top, denim shorts, and pink sneakers. She sipped on a hot drink as she strolled.

On Wednesday, Julianne changed into long jeans, a striped shawl, and brown sandals as she caught a flight out of LAX Airport.

Julianne and Brooks were last spotted out together two months ago for a date night in West Hollywood.

ICYMI, check out a video of Julianne and her brother Derek Hough performing an amazing dance together on Dancing with the Stars!
