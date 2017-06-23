Katy Perry Shares an Inside Look at Manchester Benefit Concert

Katy Perry poses for a photo while visiting Kiss FM Studios on Friday (June 23) in London, England.

The 32-year-old singer will be performing at the Glastonbury Festival later in the night!

Katy just shared a behind-the-scenes look at her day at the One Love Manchester concert earlier in the month. She showed what happened from when she arrived and greeted Ariana Grande to going through rehearsals to hitting the stage for the big show. You also get to watch as Katy greets all of the other celebs at the concert.



Katy Perry – #OneLoveManchester Behind-The-Scenes