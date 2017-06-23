Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:41 pm

Katy Perry Shares an Inside Look at Manchester Benefit Concert

Katy Perry Shares an Inside Look at Manchester Benefit Concert

Katy Perry poses for a photo while visiting Kiss FM Studios on Friday (June 23) in London, England.

The 32-year-old singer will be performing at the Glastonbury Festival later in the night!

Katy just shared a behind-the-scenes look at her day at the One Love Manchester concert earlier in the month. She showed what happened from when she arrived and greeted Ariana Grande to going through rehearsals to hitting the stage for the big show. You also get to watch as Katy greets all of the other celebs at the concert.


Katy Perry – #OneLoveManchester Behind-The-Scenes
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Katy Perry, One Love Manchester Benefit

