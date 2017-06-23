Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 9:48 pm

Kirsten Dunst Isn't In a Rush To Plan Her Wedding to Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are very happily engaged but not in any rush to get married!

The couple were spotted as they headed out of their hotel on Friday afternoon (June 23) in New York City.

Kirsten recently explained why she’s “not in any rush” to plan their wedding.

“I’m very relaxed when it comes to those kinds of things. I’m going to get married at some point!” she told People.

She added that being engaged to someone in the same industry as herself has its benefits.

“The best part is having time off. With our job you can work three months intensely, and then you have a lot of time to do whatever you want to do,” Kirsten explained.

Photos: WENN
