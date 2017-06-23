Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Couple Up at Glastonbury Festival!

Kit Harington ties his jacket around his waist while walking around the grounds of the 2017 Glastonbury Festival on Friday (June 23) in Glastonbury, England.

The 30-year-old actor was joined by his longtime girlfriend Rose Leslie for a fun day with friends at the festival.

Kit and Rose, who starred on Game of Thrones together, have been dating for several years and he was recently pressured to propose to her by Nicole Kidman of all people! Make sure to watch his appearance on The Late Late Show earlier this month in case you missed it.