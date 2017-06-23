Lana Del Rey Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing a Tiara!

Lana Del Rey looks like she is having a great night while leaving her birthday party at 1OAK on Thursday night (June 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer, who turned 32 on Wednesday, wore a tiara on her head for the special evening.

Lana was joined by several celebs at the event, including Bella Thorne and Scott Disick, Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, and more.

“I just want to say thank you for each and every birthday wish I’m so lucky because I have u! Thanks for making it a beautiful day,” she tweeted to her fans on her birthday.