Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:43 pm

Lana Del Rey Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing a Tiara!

Lana Del Rey Celebrates Her Birthday Wearing a Tiara!

Lana Del Rey looks like she is having a great night while leaving her birthday party at 1OAK on Thursday night (June 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer, who turned 32 on Wednesday, wore a tiara on her head for the special evening.

Lana was joined by several celebs at the event, including Bella Thorne and Scott Disick, Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary, Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, and more.

“I just want to say thank you for each and every birthday wish I’m so lucky because I have u! Thanks for making it a beautiful day,” she tweeted to her fans on her birthday.
Just Jared on Facebook
lana del rey celebrate birthday wearing a tiara 01
lana del rey celebrate birthday wearing a tiara 02
lana del rey celebrate birthday wearing a tiara 03
lana del rey celebrate birthday wearing a tiara 04
lana del rey celebrate birthday wearing a tiara 05

Photos: BackGrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Lana Del Rey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr