Liam Hemsworth Grabs Lunch With Luke & Parents (Whom Billy Ray Cyrus Totally Loves)

Liam Hemsworth stepped out to enjoy a meal with his family.

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor grabbed lunch at Ollo on Thursday (June 22) in Malibu, Calif.

He was joined by his older brother Luke Hemsworth as well as their parents Leonie and Craig. Luke was also seen walking their furry friend.

Billy Ray Cyrus, aka the father of Liam‘s fiancee Miley Cyrus, gushed about Liam and his family in a recent interview.

“[Liam]‘s a good man,” Billy told The Morning Show. “His family are great people. We love Liam. He’s just a great guy.”

“He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps – he had the best time,” Billy added. “I said, ‘Man, just keep having fun. As long as you have fun and be safe, travel safe, have a good time.’”

“My man @billyraycyrus ‘rocked the pants off it’ tonight at #cmafest #legend,” Liam returned the compliment earlier this month along with the Instagram video below.