Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:44 pm

Liam Hemsworth Grabs Lunch With Luke & Parents (Whom Billy Ray Cyrus Totally Loves)

Liam Hemsworth Grabs Lunch With Luke & Parents (Whom Billy Ray Cyrus Totally Loves)

Liam Hemsworth stepped out to enjoy a meal with his family.

The 27-year-old Independence Day: Resurgence actor grabbed lunch at Ollo on Thursday (June 22) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out how Liam Hemsworth supported Miley Cyrus at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

He was joined by his older brother Luke Hemsworth as well as their parents Leonie and Craig. Luke was also seen walking their furry friend.

Billy Ray Cyrus, aka the father of Liam‘s fiancee Miley Cyrus, gushed about Liam and his family in a recent interview.

“[Liam]‘s a good man,” Billy told The Morning Show. “His family are great people. We love Liam. He’s just a great guy.”

“He drove my truck to Atlanta, he drove my truck through cornfields, swamps – he had the best time,” Billy added. “I said, ‘Man, just keep having fun. As long as you have fun and be safe, travel safe, have a good time.’”

“My man @billyraycyrus ‘rocked the pants off it’ tonight at #cmafest #legend,” Liam returned the compliment earlier this month along with the Instagram video below.
