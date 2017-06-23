Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:04 pm

Mariah Carey Holds Pink Heart Balloon in the City of Love

Mariah Carey is feeling the love in Paris!

The 47-year-old singer was all smiles as she left the Plaza Athenee hotel on Friday (June 23) in France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey

She was joined by her and Nick Cannon‘s six-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan (not pictured).

Mariah stopped to pose for the cameras while holding a pink heart-shaped balloon, showing off her black and white polka-dot dress and nude high heels.

She then indulged in some retail therapy at Hermes.

“Let’s touch the sky with the beautiful & so adorable #MariahCarey!” Hermes executive Michael Coste captioned the Instagram photo below. “From the rooftop garden of #Hermes #Paris today 🦋🇫🇷.”

On Thursday, Mariah was seen exiting her hotel in Barcelona, Spain, and heading to the airport. She sported a short white dress and black heels for that trip.

