Matt Lauer Recreates His Tom Cruise Interview, as Tom! (Video)

Matt Lauer had a controversial interview with Tom Cruise back in 2005 during which they debated about psychiatry and prescription drugs… and now Matt is recreating the interview while playing Tom!

The 59-year-old Today show host, along with co-host Savannah Guthrie, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (June 22) in New York City.

Host Andy Cohen played Matt in the recreation of the interview!

“Can i just say before we do this, I like Tom Cruise,” Matt said before they got in front of the green screen and he put on the wig. “We have a good relationship, we have a good friendship. It was just one little moment.”



Watch the original 2005 interview below!



Tom Cruise’s Heated Interview With Matt Lauer | Archives | TODAY