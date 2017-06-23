Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 1:29 pm

Matt Lauer Recreates His Tom Cruise Interview, as Tom! (Video)

Matt Lauer had a controversial interview with Tom Cruise back in 2005 during which they debated about psychiatry and prescription drugs… and now Matt is recreating the interview while playing Tom!

The 59-year-old Today show host, along with co-host Savannah Guthrie, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (June 22) in New York City.

Host Andy Cohen played Matt in the recreation of the interview!

“Can i just say before we do this, I like Tom Cruise,” Matt said before they got in front of the green screen and he put on the wig. “We have a good relationship, we have a good friendship. It was just one little moment.”


Matt Lauer Recreates Famous Tom Cruise Interview As Tom Cruise

Click inside to watch the interview from the Today archives…

Watch the original 2005 interview below!


Tom Cruise’s Heated Interview With Matt Lauer | Archives | TODAY
