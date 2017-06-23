Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Talks Liam Hemsworth Wedding Plans

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth getting married soon? Her mom Tish Cyrus is spilling!

The 50-year-old film producer cleared up any near-future wedding bell rumors during an interview with Mario Lopez on his radio show on Wednesday (June 21).

“[Miley] is not eloping,” Tish shared. “She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu. She’s so happy, and she’s always like, ‘I don’t know why everybody wants us to get married. It’s so perfect.’”

“She’s 24,” Tish added. “She’s got time.”

If they ever do get married, Tish said Miley would probably want a small ceremony. “Of course I probably would [want a big wedding],” Tish revealed. “She would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl. I don’t think so. I want all my kids to have big weddings.”

ICYMI, see what Miley‘s dad Billy Ray Cyrus recently had to say about Liam.

Check out more pics of Miley and Liam below…