Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 5:30 am

Olivia Munn Walks Dogs Frankie & Chance on Sunset Boulevard

Olivia Munn Walks Dogs Frankie & Chance on Sunset Boulevard

Olivia Munn was spotted taking her pups Frankie and Chance for a stroll!

The 36-year-old actress and her furry friends hit Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday (June 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Munn

Chance walked alongside her on a leash, while she held Frankie and a stuffed animal in her arm.

Olivia wore a sleeveless black top, matching pants, a light brown jacket, and white shoes for the outing.

She had just picked up her dogs from Wag!, a dog walking and dog sitting app that helps out busy dog owners.

“This is the most accurate depiction of Chance and Frankie‘s personalities,” Olivia captioned an Instagram video she shared earlier this week. “Frankie wants to PLAY PLAY PLAY while Chance just wants to love and be loved all day errday. Thanks @rashi_k_wiese for giving Chance all that 💛.”

Check it out below!

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 01
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 02
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 03
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 04
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 05
olivia munn walks dogs frankie and chance on sunset boulevard 06

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Olivia Munn

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr