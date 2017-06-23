Olivia Munn Walks Dogs Frankie & Chance on Sunset Boulevard

Olivia Munn was spotted taking her pups Frankie and Chance for a stroll!

The 36-year-old actress and her furry friends hit Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday (June 21) in Los Angeles.

Chance walked alongside her on a leash, while she held Frankie and a stuffed animal in her arm.

Olivia wore a sleeveless black top, matching pants, a light brown jacket, and white shoes for the outing.

She had just picked up her dogs from Wag!, a dog walking and dog sitting app that helps out busy dog owners.

“This is the most accurate depiction of Chance and Frankie‘s personalities,” Olivia captioned an Instagram video she shared earlier this week. “Frankie wants to PLAY PLAY PLAY while Chance just wants to love and be loved all day errday. Thanks @rashi_k_wiese for giving Chance all that 💛.”

