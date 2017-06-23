Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge Celebrate Opening Night of '1984'

Olivia Wilde couples up with co-star Tom Sturridge at the opening night party of their new Broadway show 1984 on Thursday night (June 22) at the Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress looked super chic in a long-sleeved black dress while Tom rocked a metallic suit.

Earlier that day, Olivia took to Instagram to share a super adorable pic with her 8-month-old daughter Daisy!

How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!! 🙂🙃🙂 A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Miu Miu dress while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch to the event.

