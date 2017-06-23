Top Stories
Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 11:13 am

'Pitch Perfect 3' Poster Debuts - Read the Plot Synopsis!

The first poster for the upcoming movie Pitch Perfect 3 has arrived along with a synopsis of the film’s plot!

The poster teases “last call pitches,” which makes us think this could either be the final film in the franchise or at least the final appearance from stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, and more.

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3. After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna, Rebel, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks, and John Michael Higgins are all returning along with new additions John Lithgow and Ruby Rose.

Pitch Perfect 3 will hit theaters on December 22.
