Fri, 23 June 2017 at 12:15 pm

Rachel Bilson Reveals Where Summer Would Be Today

Rachel Bilson Reveals Where Summer Would Be Today

Rachel Bilson is possibly best known for her role as Summer Roberts Cohen on the beloved series The O.C. and now she’s opening up about where she thinks the character would be today.

“People always ask me that and I’m like, ‘What was she doing when we ended?’” the 35-year-old actress told E! News. “I can’t even remember; it was so long ago. I’m sure she has kids with Seth. I don’t know! She’s on the beach.”

Rachel, who is currently appearing on the CMT series Nashville, also opened up about the possibility of reprising Summer in a The O.C. revival.

“I’m always open to things,” Rachel said. “I don’t know what it would look like with our characters being old now. We were riding skateboards on the pier; I don’t know what they do now as 30-year-olds. But it would be nice to see everybody again.”
