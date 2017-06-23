Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne &amp; Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 10:03 am

Ron Howard Explains His History with 'Star Wars' in New Interview

Ron Howard Explains His History with 'Star Wars' in New Interview

Ron Howard is opening up about his history with the Star Wars franchise and director George Lucas upon the news that he is the new director of the Han Solo spin-off movie.

The 63-year-old director says that the gig was “a little opportunity that came my way.”

Ron spoke out on Friday (June 23) while being interviewed at the Cannes Lions Festival.

“I’ve been around the Star Wars universe from the beginning,” he said (via Deadline). “When I was being directed by George Lucas on American Graffiti in 1972, we were standing out in front of Mel’s Drive-In in San Francisco where we were shooting and I said, ‘Do you know what you think your next film might be?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I want to do a science fiction movie, but a really fun one like Flash Gordon with the effects of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001.’ I thought, ‘That sounds like a kind of crazy idea.’”

Ron also said how he and his wife waited in line for two hours to see the first Star Wars movie in 1977 and they loved it so much that they waited another 90 minutes to see it again that same day!

“So many people involved with the Star Wars franchise are friends, so it’s gratifying to be able to lend my voice to the universe — coming in when it’s already been in production and there is a great amount of work done,” he added.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Han Solo, Ron Howard, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr