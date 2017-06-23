Ron Howard Explains His History with 'Star Wars' in New Interview

Ron Howard is opening up about his history with the Star Wars franchise and director George Lucas upon the news that he is the new director of the Han Solo spin-off movie.

The 63-year-old director says that the gig was “a little opportunity that came my way.”

Ron spoke out on Friday (June 23) while being interviewed at the Cannes Lions Festival.

“I’ve been around the Star Wars universe from the beginning,” he said (via Deadline). “When I was being directed by George Lucas on American Graffiti in 1972, we were standing out in front of Mel’s Drive-In in San Francisco where we were shooting and I said, ‘Do you know what you think your next film might be?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, I want to do a science fiction movie, but a really fun one like Flash Gordon with the effects of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001.’ I thought, ‘That sounds like a kind of crazy idea.’”

Ron also said how he and his wife waited in line for two hours to see the first Star Wars movie in 1977 and they loved it so much that they waited another 90 minutes to see it again that same day!

“So many people involved with the Star Wars franchise are friends, so it’s gratifying to be able to lend my voice to the universe — coming in when it’s already been in production and there is a great amount of work done,” he added.