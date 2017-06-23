Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 9:51 am

Ruth Negga Gets Distracted By Jimmy Fallon's Summer 'Stache On 'The Tonight Show'!

Ruth Negga made an appearance on last night’s (July 22) episode of The Tonight Show, and did her best not to get distracted by Jimmy‘s summer ‘stache.

“I can’t stop staring at your mustache. I’m not hearing anything, I love it,” the 35-year-old actress expressed. “You look like an Irish politician from the ’80′s. I’m not sure how reassuring that is, I’m a fan of it, I am.”

Ruth also debates Jimmy about her surprising favorite movie, Grease 2, before revealing that she just wrapped up filming for season two of AMC’s Preacher.

“It’s bonkers, completely bonkers. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Ruth said. “We just wrapped in New Orleans, which was fantastic. It was such a brilliant city to work in.”


Ruth Negga – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
ruth negga gets distracted by jimmy fallons summer stache on the tonight show 01
ruth negga gets distracted by jimmy fallons summer stache on the tonight show 02
ruth negga gets distracted by jimmy fallons summer stache on the tonight show 03

Photos: NBC
Jimmy Fallon, Ruth Negga

