Ruth Negga Gets Distracted By Jimmy Fallon's Summer 'Stache On 'The Tonight Show'!

Ruth Negga made an appearance on last night’s (July 22) episode of The Tonight Show, and did her best not to get distracted by Jimmy‘s summer ‘stache.

“I can’t stop staring at your mustache. I’m not hearing anything, I love it,” the 35-year-old actress expressed. “You look like an Irish politician from the ’80′s. I’m not sure how reassuring that is, I’m a fan of it, I am.”

Ruth also debates Jimmy about her surprising favorite movie, Grease 2, before revealing that she just wrapped up filming for season two of AMC’s Preacher.

“It’s bonkers, completely bonkers. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Ruth said. “We just wrapped in New Orleans, which was fantastic. It was such a brilliant city to work in.”



Ruth Negga – ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’