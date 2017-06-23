Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 8:08 pm

Ryan Gosling Has a Solo Lunch Outing in Los Feliz

Ryan Gosling Has a Solo Lunch Outing in Los Feliz

Ryan Gosling took a break from the Blade Runner 2049 press tour for some downtime in LA!

The 36-year-old actor was spotted rolling solo for lunch on Friday (June 23) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Ryan just returned home from a trip to Spain, where he kicked off the Blade Runner press tour.

He was joined by his co-stars Ana de Armas and Sylvia Hoeks, as well as director Denis Villeneuve.

Make sure to check out the first trailer from the upcoming film.

Blade Runner 2049 is set to hit theaters on October 6th.

ryan gosling solo outing for lunch 01
ryan gosling solo outing for lunch 02
ryan gosling solo outing for lunch 03
ryan gosling solo outing for lunch 04

