Top Stories
'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

'The Gong Show' 2017 Host - Mike Myers is Tommy Maitland?!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Fifty Shades' Brant Daugherty Goes Shirtless for Hot New Pics!

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Courteney Cox Gets Real About Her Face

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 6:30 am

Scott Disick Grabs Lunch with Hailey Baldwin in LA

Scott Disick Grabs Lunch with Hailey Baldwin in LA

Scott Disick makes his way back to his car after lunch on Thursday afternoon (June 22) at Fred Segal in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old reality star was joined by a couple of pals including Hailey Baldwin as they stepped out for a bite to eat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Earlier this week, rumors started swirling that Scott is hooking up with Bella Thorne again after Bella took to Instagram to share a Boomarang of herself eating a burger in a backyard – which reportedly belongs to Scott.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Hailey Baldwin leaving lunch…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la01
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la02
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la03
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la04
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la05
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la06
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la07
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la08
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la09
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la10
scott disick grabs lunch with hailey baldwin in la11

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Bill Cosby will be hosting seminars on how to avoid sexual assault - TMZ
  • We're going to learn more about Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Courteney Cox is all natural now- TooFab
  • Ivanka Trump inspired this Oscar winning actress' latest role - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Katy Perry just made music history - Just Jared Jr