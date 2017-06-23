Scott Disick Grabs Lunch with Hailey Baldwin in LA

Scott Disick makes his way back to his car after lunch on Thursday afternoon (June 22) at Fred Segal in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old reality star was joined by a couple of pals including Hailey Baldwin as they stepped out for a bite to eat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Earlier this week, rumors started swirling that Scott is hooking up with Bella Thorne again after Bella took to Instagram to share a Boomarang of herself eating a burger in a backyard – which reportedly belongs to Scott.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Hailey Baldwin leaving lunch…