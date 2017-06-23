Sean Maguire & Wife Tanya Expecting Baby Number Two!
Sean Maguire and his wife Tanya have another baby on the way!
The 41-year-old Once Upon a Time actor and his wife are expecting a baby boy this December, according to People.
Sean and Tanya are already parents to a little boy named Flynn, who turns two next month.
The family made the announcement in a sweet way, sending out a flyer to their closest friends with a photo of little Flynn.
“This one’s just heard he’s getting a baby brother for Christmas…” the announcement read.
Sean and Tanya, who is a former police detective, have been married since 2012.
Congratulations Sean and Tanya!