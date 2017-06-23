Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:24 am

Selena Gomez Stuns in New Coach Campaign

Selena Gomez Stuns in New Coach Campaign

Selena Gomez looks absolutely gorgeous in her new fashion campaign for Coach!

The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer took to her Instagram to share the first image from her campaign with the fashion brand.

Selena and Coach have had a close relationship recently.

While attending the 2017 Met Gala with boyfriend The Weeknd, Selena opted for a chic and elegant white Coach dress for the event.

See the first look from Selena‘s Coach campaign below!

@coach family

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Photos: Coach/Steven Meisel, Coach/Steven Meisel
  • Fred alonso

    she looks like a prostitute