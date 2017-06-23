Fri, 23 June 2017 at 2:24 am
Selena Gomez Stuns in New Coach Campaign
Selena Gomez looks absolutely gorgeous in her new fashion campaign for Coach!
The 24-year-old “Bad Liar” singer took to her Instagram to share the first image from her campaign with the fashion brand.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez
Selena and Coach have had a close relationship recently.
While attending the 2017 Met Gala with boyfriend The Weeknd, Selena opted for a chic and elegant white Coach dress for the event.
See the first look from Selena‘s Coach campaign below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Coach/Steven Meisel, Coach/Steven Meisel Posted to: Selena Gomez
Sponsored Links by ZergNet