Fri, 23 June 2017 at 9:12 pm

Stephen Colbert Might Run For President in 2020!

Stephen Colbert Might Run For President in 2020!

Stephen Colbert might be headed for the White House!

The 53-year-old television personality announced that he’s considering a run for president while appearing on Russian late night show Evening Urgant.

“OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” Stephen reportedly said during the show.

Prior to making making the announcement, Stephen was joking around with the host about Russians hacking the last US election, so it’s unclear if the he was serious.

“It’s a pleasure to drink with the future U.S. President. To you, Stephen. I wish you luck. We will do everything we can so you become president,” the host joked.

WHAT DO YOU THINK about Stephen running for president?

