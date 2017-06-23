Top Stories
Fri, 23 June 2017 at 5:24 pm

Trevor Donovan's Biceps Are Looking Buff in New Photo Shoot

Trevor Donovan's Biceps Are Looking Buff in New Photo Shoot

Trevor Donovan puts his bulging arm on display for this photo from his hot new photo shoot.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his work on The CW’s 90210 reboot, went shirtless and also put on a velvet tux for the shoot. See all of the pics in the gallery!

Trevor is currently in Kentucky while shooting the upcoming mini-series Runaway Romance. The first part will air this summer on the Up network.

Runaway Romance is about a reality television star who leaves behind show business and ends up in an Amish town. She must decide if she will stay there or return to her old life.

Want to see more hot photos of Trevor? Check out his shoot from last year in which he wore just a speedo while posing poolside!
Photos: Blake Ballard
Posted to: Trevor Donovan

