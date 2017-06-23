Trevor Donovan's Biceps Are Looking Buff in New Photo Shoot

Trevor Donovan puts his bulging arm on display for this photo from his hot new photo shoot.

The 38-year-old actor, best known for his work on The CW’s 90210 reboot, went shirtless and also put on a velvet tux for the shoot. See all of the pics in the gallery!

Trevor is currently in Kentucky while shooting the upcoming mini-series Runaway Romance. The first part will air this summer on the Up network.



Runaway Romance is about a reality television star who leaves behind show business and ends up in an Amish town. She must decide if she will stay there or return to her old life.

