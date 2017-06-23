Vanessa Hudgens is Feeling the 'Summer Margarita Vibes!'

Vanessa Hudgens‘ summer is in full swing!

The 28-year-old actress sipped on her cold drink at the launch of the alice + olivia ❤ Jose Cuervo capsule collection on Thursday (June 22) at Hotel Indigo’s Mr. Purple in New York City.

The collection was designed by alice + olivia CEO and Creative Director Stacey Bendet, who snapped this fun pic with Vanessa.

Vanessa‘s pool party style featured a white slip dress, lime green cover-up robe, and strappy nude heels. She accessorized with oversized shades, hoop earrings, and a light pink clutch.

Also in attendance was actress Mia Moretti. Guests enjoyed Jose Cuervo RTD Margaritas while lounging by the pool and listening to music provided by The Dolls.

“Summer margarita vibes at the launch of the #ao❤️cuervo capsule collection @aliceandolivia @josecuervotequila,” Vanessa shared on Instagram.

Check out some of the pool decor below!

A post shared by alice + olivia by StaceyBendet (@aliceandolivia) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

FYI: Vanessa is wearing an alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet dress, cover-up, and sunglasses, and carrying a Giuseppe Zanotti clutch.

