Halsey Calls Iggy Azalea a 'F--king Moron' in New Interview

Alexander Skarsgard Hits the Pool in Short Shorts!

Bella Thorne & Scott Disick Hold Hands After Night at the Club

Kim Kardashian Just Paid a LOT of Money for a Watch

Fri, 23 June 2017 at 4:35 pm

What Does 'GLOW' Stand For - Learn About Netflix's New Show!

What Does 'GLOW' Stand For - Learn About Netflix's New Show!

The new Netflix series GLOW just debuted its first season and its one of the streaming service’s most buzzed about shows in a while!

People who are not familiar with the show might be wondering what GLOW stands for and it means the “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling.”

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life turns out not to be what it seems. At the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling super stardom.

Among the executive producers of the series is Orange is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan!


GLOW | Official Trailer
