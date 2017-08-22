13-Year-Old Evie Clair Delivers Emotional 'Wings' Performance on 'America's Got Talent' (Video)

Evie Clair sits at the piano and sings her heart out during a performance of the Birdy song “Wings” for the quarter-finals round of America’s Got Talent.

The 13-year-old singer opened up in her pre-performance package about her dad’s battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease a year ago and given a five percent chance of living.

While Evie‘s dad has been continuing with work, he was sadly too sick to make it to Los Angeles for the latest performance.

Evie dedicated the performance to her parents, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary.



Evie Clair: 13-Year-Old Sings Moving Rendition of “Wings”