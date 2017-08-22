Alicia Vikander's Red Band Trailer for 'Tulip Fever' Is Too Steamy for Work - Watch Now!

The red band trailer for Tulip Fever, starring Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz and Dane DeHaan, is officially here — and it’s hot.

The Justin Chadwick-directed film, set during the Tulip mania phenomenon in 17th century Amsterdam, revolves around a young woman named Sophia (Vikander) who is forced into marrying a rich merchant named Cornelis Sandvoort (Waltz) before having an affair with a painter (DeHaan) commissioned to paint her portrait.

Tulip Fever also stars Judi Dench, Cara Delevingne, Zach Galifianakis and Jack O’Connell, and will be released in theaters on September 1.

Watch the red band trailer for Tulip Fever below…