Andy Murray Stands Up For Women in Sports: 'We Still Have So Many Issues'

Andy Murray has been vocal about being a feminist in the past but now he’s asking why more men aren’t feminists too!

The 30-year-old tennis pro opened up about women in sports and how he believes that more men should be supporting female athletes.

“I just don’t get is why it wouldn’t be something that tennis players are proud of, like, to be the only sport [where the men's and women's game and earnings] are even comparable. That’s positive. We still have so many issues, but it’s something that tennis players should celebrate,” Andy told Elle.

Some of the issues he’s seen include the criticism he faced for having a female coach in the past.

Andy added, “Some argue, ‘Oh, well, she’s a woman, so she can’t understand the men’s game.’ But then how can a man understand the women’s game? I obviously grew up getting coached by my mum, so I didn’t see any issue. But even I — when I came on the professional tour, there were no men coached by women, so looking for a coach, you assume you’re looking for a man, but when you get older you realize…well, no, it doesn’t have to be that way.”

While Andy says there are still issues to be fixed in the divide between men and women’s sports, we’re so glad he’s speaking out about the topic!