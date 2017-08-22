Armie Hammer Posts Video from His Shirtless Outdoor Workout

If you were driving around West Hollywood on Tuesday morning (August 22), there’s a chance you saw Armie Hammer working out shirtless on the sidewalk!

The 30-year-old hunky actor shared a video from his workout in which he did 50 med-ball slams while outside with cars driving by.

“When your sadistic trainer, Josh, decides to try to end your training session with some glory juice (puke) #50medballslams,” Armie captioned the video.

You’ll be able to see a lot more of Armie wearing little to no clothing in his upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name!