Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 7:53 pm

Armie Hammer Posts Video from His Shirtless Outdoor Workout

Armie Hammer Posts Video from His Shirtless Outdoor Workout

If you were driving around West Hollywood on Tuesday morning (August 22), there’s a chance you saw Armie Hammer working out shirtless on the sidewalk!

The 30-year-old hunky actor shared a video from his workout in which he did 50 med-ball slams while outside with cars driving by.

“When your sadistic trainer, Josh, decides to try to end your training session with some glory juice (puke) #50medballslams,” Armie captioned the video.

You’ll be able to see a lot more of Armie wearing little to no clothing in his upcoming movie Call Me By Your Name!

A post shared by Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) on

Just Jared on Facebook
armie hammer posts video from his shirtless outdoor workout 01
armie hammer posts video from his shirtless outdoor workout 02
armie hammer posts video from his shirtless outdoor workout 03
armie hammer posts video from his shirtless outdoor workout 04
armie hammer posts video from his shirtless outdoor workout 05

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Armie Hammer, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr