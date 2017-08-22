Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 8:12 pm

Brian Austin Green Wants a Daughter with Wife Megan Fox!

Brian Austin Green Wants a Daughter with Wife Megan Fox!

Brian Austin Green is the father of four boys and he really, really, really wants to have a girl!

The 44-year-old actor was asked if he wants to have more children with his wife Megan Fox. They are the parents of three boys – Noah, 4, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 12 months – and he also has a 15-year-old son named Kassius from a previous relationship.

“I don’t know. I have four boys now; a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome,” Brian told Hollywood Pipeline.

“I want a girl. I really want a girl,” he added. “I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy. Not just because I love my boys, but I’ll [probably] have another boy, and I don’t know if I’m ready for five. That’s a lot.”

Megan just took to her Instagram to thank Brian for passing his DNA along to their kids – see photos of the boys here!
