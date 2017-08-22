Celebs Slam Donald Trump's Speech at Arizona Rally - Read Tweets!

Celebs are outraged by Donald Trump‘s speech at his “Make America Great Again” rally in Arizona.

The President of the United States held a campaign-style rally in Phoenix on Tuesday (August 22).

Trump defended his response to the violence in Charlottesville and once again slammed the media.

“What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America. And tonight, this entire arena stands united against the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence,” Trump said. “I strongly condemn neo-Nazis, white Supremacists and the KKK.”

Trump also went through all three of his statements, but he omitted the “both sides” comments when reading the statements to the Arizona crowd.

Read what celebs are saying about the speech below.

He's sick. This speech is insane. He's insane. — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 23, 2017 trump u pathetic piece of human waste – god will never forgive u – neither will AMERICA – u lying sack of shit – fuck u and ur paid crowd — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2017 Not watching the rally, but I am confident this is an accurate tweet: What an unhinged racist bully. His IQ is so low! — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 23, 2017

