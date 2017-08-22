Celebs Slam Donald Trump's Speech at Arizona Rally - Read Tweets!
Celebs are outraged by Donald Trump‘s speech at his “Make America Great Again” rally in Arizona.
The President of the United States held a campaign-style rally in Phoenix on Tuesday (August 22).
Trump defended his response to the violence in Charlottesville and once again slammed the media.
“What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America. And tonight, this entire arena stands united against the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence,” Trump said. “I strongly condemn neo-Nazis, white Supremacists and the KKK.”
Trump also went through all three of his statements, but he omitted the “both sides” comments when reading the statements to the Arizona crowd.
Read what celebs are saying about the speech below.
He's sick. This speech is insane. He's insane.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) August 23, 2017
trump u pathetic piece of human waste – god will never forgive u – neither will AMERICA – u lying sack of shit – fuck u and ur paid crowd
— ROSIE (@Rosie) August 23, 2017
Not watching the rally, but I am confident this is an accurate tweet: What an unhinged racist bully. His IQ is so low!
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 23, 2017
Click inside to read more tweets…
Fuck this guy. And fuck anyone who supports him. Even the ones paid to be there. They can fuck off as well. #PhoenixRally
— Josh Charles (@MrJoshCharles) August 23, 2017
Trump. The victim of Charlottsville. Got it.
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) August 23, 2017
When you have to go on an "I'm Not A Racist Tour," @realDonaldTrump, you're a racist. #PhoenixRally
— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 23, 2017
Loathsome Toad Trump…shoots his mouth off again, this time in Phoenix…as Ronald Reagan said so long ago, "There you go again."
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 23, 2017
Doubling down on 🤡💩. This man is a menace. Divider in Chief. Fear/hate mongering, shameful "leader." #ImpeachTrump #PhoenixRally https://t.co/kxQJTd1Ljm
— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 23, 2017
These are outrageous times. #PhoenixRally
— Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) August 23, 2017
The thing that makes me saddest, is that many of the blue collar workers Trump yells sweet nothings at have a right to be angry. He uses it.
— josh groban (@joshgroban) August 23, 2017
He👏🏻doesn't👏🏻care👏🏻about👏🏻you pic.twitter.com/admp7Rc1WY
— josh groban (@joshgroban) August 23, 2017
are y'all watching this trump rally? brah, trump is so fuckin racist is sickening.
— Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) August 23, 2017
I've never been so proud to be out of step with certain parts of my country.
— Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) August 23, 2017
Oh nevermind, forgot you're a senior advisor who makes the magic happen. Congratulations!
— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 23, 2017
The only thing left to say is the obvious. I've got nothing. #Impeach this fucking lunatic.
— Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) August 23, 2017
Trump's speech has got him like pic.twitter.com/D9bnV1i24X
— Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) August 23, 2017
Is this how you unite us you bat shit crazy egomaniac? I'm done. Shutting it off. You really are the Divider and Chief. Too sick 2 watch.
— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) August 23, 2017
Anyone who considers this #PhoenixRally as a call for unity has cognitive dissonance beyond all imagination.
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 23, 2017