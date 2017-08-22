Demian Aditya's Escape Stunt on 'AGT' Goes Wrong During Live Show (Video)

Demian Aditya previously wowed everyone with his two escape stunts on America’s Got Talent, but his quarterfinals performance unfortunately didn’t go as planned.

The escape artist made a contraption the hung a coffin high up in the air and it was secured by a rope. Demian placed himself in the box, handcuffed, and had assistants nail the coffin shut.

A blow torch was then turned on to make the rope break and send the coffin to the ground, where it would crash into spears lit on fire.

While the stunt seemed to be going well from the start, after the rope broke, the coffin got stuck on the contraption and then nothing else happened. Everyone seemed to be confused and after a little while, Demian showed up behind the judges with a fire extinguisher.

Watch what happened below.



Demian Aditya: Escape Artist Attempts Death-Defying Stunt