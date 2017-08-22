Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 10:45 pm

Demian Aditya's Escape Stunt on 'AGT' Goes Wrong During Live Show (Video)

Demian Aditya's Escape Stunt on 'AGT' Goes Wrong During Live Show (Video)

Demian Aditya previously wowed everyone with his two escape stunts on America’s Got Talent, but his quarterfinals performance unfortunately didn’t go as planned.

The escape artist made a contraption the hung a coffin high up in the air and it was secured by a rope. Demian placed himself in the box, handcuffed, and had assistants nail the coffin shut.

A blow torch was then turned on to make the rope break and send the coffin to the ground, where it would crash into spears lit on fire.

While the stunt seemed to be going well from the start, after the rope broke, the coffin got stuck on the contraption and then nothing else happened. Everyone seemed to be confused and after a little while, Demian showed up behind the judges with a fire extinguisher.

Watch what happened below.


Demian Aditya: Escape Artist Attempts Death-Defying Stunt
Just Jared on Facebook
demian aditya americas got talent stunt goes wrong 01
demian aditya americas got talent stunt goes wrong 02
demian aditya americas got talent stunt goes wrong 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Demian Aditya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Penny

    Even if this didn’t happen this was not a good performance. It was predictable. In every one of his performances so far, the audience oohs and ahhs over the danger then he shows up not even in the box at all. Predictable. He should go home.

  • http://hisblossombunny.tumblr.com/ NerdyBirdy

    staaaaaaaaaaaaged