Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 5:36 pm

Elizabeth Olsen Spills On The Best Advice She's Gotten From Mary-Kate & Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen looks stunning on the cover of all of Modern Luxury‘s fall issues, available now.

Here’s what the 28-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On lessons learned from big sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley: “They’re very tight-lipped – notoriously so – and I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it. That’s when we’d have conversations. They’d say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.”

On her plans for a family: “I just bought a house for the first time. It’s very exciting. I’m renovating it right now, which has been so much fun and stimulating creatively. But I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.’ I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

On insecurities and the excitement of growing older: “Your 30s sounds like the best decade for a woman. I can’t wait! I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I’ll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, ‘Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I’m a freak?’ I don’t want to think like that anymore. What’s so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground.”

For more from Elizabeth, visit ModernLuxury.com.
Photos: John Russo
