Johnny Manuel Slays with 'And I Am Telling You' on 'AGT' (Video)

Get ready to have your mind blown thanks to Johnny Manuel‘s show-stopping performance of Dreamgirls‘ “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” during the quarter-finals round of America’s Got Talent!

The 32-year-old singer got the golden buzzer during the previous round for an immediate spot in the quarter-finals and we’re pretty certain he will be not only in the semi-finals, but the finals as well.

All four of the judges of course gave standing ovations for this stunning performance.

“I mean this as an absolute compliment, you are a diva. This is what you do well… You’ve been okay up until now. This is your moment,” Simon Cowell said after the performance.

Make sure to watch Johnny‘s performances of “Lately” by Stevie Wonder and also “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.



