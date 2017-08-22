Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 9:02 pm

Johnny Manuel Slays with 'And I Am Telling You' on 'AGT' (Video)

Johnny Manuel Slays with 'And I Am Telling You' on 'AGT' (Video)

Get ready to have your mind blown thanks to Johnny Manuel‘s show-stopping performance of Dreamgirls‘ “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” during the quarter-finals round of America’s Got Talent!

The 32-year-old singer got the golden buzzer during the previous round for an immediate spot in the quarter-finals and we’re pretty certain he will be not only in the semi-finals, but the finals as well.

All four of the judges of course gave standing ovations for this stunning performance.

“I mean this as an absolute compliment, you are a diva. This is what you do well… You’ve been okay up until now. This is your moment,” Simon Cowell said after the performance.

Make sure to watch Johnny‘s performances of “Lately” by Stevie Wonder and also “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston.


Johnny Manuel: Singer Delivers Rendition of “And I Am Telling You”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Johnny Manuel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr