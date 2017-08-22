Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Make First Official Post-Wedding Appearance!

Julianne Hough holds hands with her husband Brooks Laich while heading to the Harper’s Bazaar September Issue Celebration on Tuesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The newlyweds made their first official post-wedding appearance as a married couple at the event!

Julianne said that the best part about being married is getting to call Brooks her “husband.”

“Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘how are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” Juliane told People at the party.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Sarah Beydoun bag.

