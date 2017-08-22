Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 11:42 pm

Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Make First Official Post-Wedding Appearance!

Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Make First Official Post-Wedding Appearance!

Julianne Hough holds hands with her husband Brooks Laich while heading to the Harper’s Bazaar September Issue Celebration on Tuesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The newlyweds made their first official post-wedding appearance as a married couple at the event!

Julianne said that the best part about being married is getting to call Brooks her “husband.”

“Just being able to call him husband is so fun. It was actually when we got our marriage certificate. It was like ‘how are you doing, husband?’ It was fun,” Juliane told People at the party.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Jenny Packham dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and a Sarah Beydoun bag.

10+ pictures inside of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich arriving for the party…

Credit: Vince Flores; Photos: INSTARimages.com, BackGrid USA
  • Basil Faulty

    Being a Mormon is she also married to other men?