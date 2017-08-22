Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Miles Teller and his longtime love Keleigh Sperry just got engaged during a romantic African safari vacation and now she is sharing some amazing photos from their trip!

The 30-year-old War Dogs actor popped the question while they were overseas and Keleigh is showing off her gorgeous ring in these great new photos.

“Africa,” Keleigh simply captioned the pics on Instagram along with the emojis of a heart and a ring.

Keleigh‘s sister Christie York spilled the beans about the engagement with a social media post on Monday. Congrats to the happy couple!