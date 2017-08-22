Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017

Kesha Arrives at LAX With Boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter After #1 'Rainbow' Debut

Kesha is all smiles, looking appropriately radiant as a rainbow, while arriving at LAX alongside her boyfriend Brad Ashenfelter on Tuesday afternoon (August 22) in Los Angeles.

Kesha‘s return to LA comes just after the news of her latest studio album, Rainbow, topping the Billboard 200 chart this week. The album is her first in five years since 2012′s Warrior.

“i can’t even. i am so grateful and so lucky and….. at a loss for words. thank you. thank you. thank you,” she wrote on her Instagram when the news broke earlier this week.
