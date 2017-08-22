Light Balance Illuminates 'America's Got Talent' Stage with Glowing Dance! (Video)

There were several technical difficulties on the latest quarter-finals episode of America’s Got Talent and the first one shut down Light Balance‘s opportunity of delivering a live performance.

The glowing dance crew was unable to perform during the live show due to a technical error and host Tyra Banks came on stage to explain that they’d show the group’s rehearsal footage.

The judges and the live audience watched the performance on the screen and Howie Mandel commented on how it was cool to watch it just like the audience at home.



