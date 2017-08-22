Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 10:00 pm

Light Balance Illuminates 'America's Got Talent' Stage with Glowing Dance! (Video)

Light Balance Illuminates 'America's Got Talent' Stage with Glowing Dance! (Video)

There were several technical difficulties on the latest quarter-finals episode of America’s Got Talent and the first one shut down Light Balance‘s opportunity of delivering a live performance.

The glowing dance crew was unable to perform during the live show due to a technical error and host Tyra Banks came on stage to explain that they’d show the group’s rehearsal footage.

The judges and the live audience watched the performance on the screen and Howie Mandel commented on how it was cool to watch it just like the audience at home.


Light Balance: Glowing Dance Crew Illuminates the AGT Stage
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Light Balance

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Kevin C.

    the stage crew really screwed up Light Balance and Demian’s performance…someone should be fired and both acts should progress to the next round….