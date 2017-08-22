Lil Pump Throws Dollar Bills Around at His Birthday Party

It looks like Lil Pump had the time of his life at his 17th birthday party.

The young rapper celebrated his birthday last week with lap dances from scantily dressed dancers and tons of dollar bills that he was throwing around at Ace of Diamonds nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif.

“🌹pop 4 xanz now I’m feelin like a hero,” Lil Pump captioned one of the photos on his Instagram account.

Lil Pump shot to fame after his songs blew up on Soundcloud. His track “Boss” has over 32 million streams on the music service. Listen below!