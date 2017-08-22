Mandy Harvey, a Deaf Singer on 'America's Got Talent,' Delivers Again During Quarterfinals! (Video)

Mandy Harvey wowed everyone in America when she made her first appearance on America’s Got Talent and now she’s back!

The incredible artist lost hear hearing a few years ago while in college and she taught herself how to sing again using muscle memorization and feeling the vibration of the music with her feet.

Mandy got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell during her first performance and now she’s performing another original song for her quarterfinals performance.

The song, “Mara’s Song,” was written for Mandy’s cousin on her wedding day.



Mandy Harvey: Deaf Singer Performs Original, “Mara’s Song”