Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 10:31 pm

Mandy Harvey, a Deaf Singer on 'America's Got Talent,' Delivers Again During Quarterfinals! (Video)

Mandy Harvey wowed everyone in America when she made her first appearance on America’s Got Talent and now she’s back!

The incredible artist lost hear hearing a few years ago while in college and she taught herself how to sing again using muscle memorization and feeling the vibration of the music with her feet.

Mandy got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell during her first performance and now she’s performing another original song for her quarterfinals performance.

The song, “Mara’s Song,” was written for Mandy’s cousin on her wedding day.


Mandy Harvey: Deaf Singer Performs Original, “Mara’s Song”
Photos: NBC
