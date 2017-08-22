Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 9:51 pm

Mel B Walks Off 'America's Got Talent' Stage After Simon Cowell Disses Her

Mel B Walks Off 'America's Got Talent' Stage After Simon Cowell Disses Her

Mel B walked off the stage during the middle of America’s Got Talent‘s live show on Tuesday (August 22) after fellow judge Simon Cowell dissed her.

After one of the contestants had a technical error during his performance, Simon was asked his opinion of what could have gone wrong.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B‘s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” he said.

In the middle of Simon saying this, Mel grabbed her cup of water and tossed it at her fellow judge. She then walked off the stage.

Mel, who is going through a messy divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, returned to the stage for the next performance.
Just Jared on Facebook
mel b walks off americas got talent stage 01
mel b walks off americas got talent stage 02
mel b walks off americas got talent stage 03

Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Mel B, Simon Cowell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Snooterpoot

    Simon Cowell is an ass.

  • namers

    Just nasty.

  • HG

    Wow. How disrespectful. Isn’t she divorcing a man who constantly abused her? And it’s not like he is the ideal marriage man either… He’s the one that had an affair and baby with his best friend’s partner.

  • rosaryblue

    That was a low blow. The woman is going through a messy divorce from an abusive monster and Simon makes jokes? He slept with his best friend’s wife and had a baby with her. They conducted their affair on his best friend’s yacht while the best friend was ON THE BOAT with them. Simon has no room for comment.

  • Shell

    That’s him all over though. He papers over the shitty things he has done over the years while making sure he reminds everyone else about theirs. He’s always been a fake ass hole and the whole ‘Nasty Simon’ gimmick is just laughable now yet he still tries to play off it. He’s lucky Mel has calmed down over the years. If it had been during her Scary phase, she would have punched him square in the jaw.