Mel B Walks Off 'America's Got Talent' Stage After Simon Cowell Disses Her

Mel B walked off the stage during the middle of America’s Got Talent‘s live show on Tuesday (August 22) after fellow judge Simon Cowell dissed her.

After one of the contestants had a technical error during his performance, Simon was asked his opinion of what could have gone wrong.

“I kind of imagine this would be like Mel B‘s wedding night. A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” he said.

In the middle of Simon saying this, Mel grabbed her cup of water and tossed it at her fellow judge. She then walked off the stage.

Mel, who is going through a messy divorce with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte, returned to the stage for the next performance.