Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 6:44 pm

Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ Will Likely Have Four Seasons

Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ Will Likely Have Four Seasons

It’s official: Netflix has picked up Stranger Things for a third season before its second has even debuted.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news for hardcore fans of the Upside Down.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” co-creator Ross Duffer told Vulture in a new interview. “We just have to keep adjusting the story.”

Part of the reason for closing the show out, Ross Duffer joked, is for the kids’ own good.

“They’re going to have to get the f-k out of this town… It’s ridiculous!”

Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27.
  • Emmy Snow

    I respect shows that are hugely popular but know that they want to tell a complete and good story so they set an end. As opposed to milking it for all its worth until it becomes bad television.