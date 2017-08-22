Netflix's ‘Stranger Things’ Will Likely Have Four Seasons

It’s official: Netflix has picked up Stranger Things for a third season before its second has even debuted.

Unfortunately, it isn’t all good news for hardcore fans of the Upside Down.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” co-creator Ross Duffer told Vulture in a new interview. “We just have to keep adjusting the story.”

Part of the reason for closing the show out, Ross Duffer joked, is for the kids’ own good.

“They’re going to have to get the f-k out of this town… It’s ridiculous!”

Season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 27.