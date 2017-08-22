Top Stories
Tue, 22 August 2017 at 6:14 pm

Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch to Replace Ben Platt in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch to Replace Ben Platt in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Ben Platt won a Tony Award for his performance in the musical Dear Evan Hansen and now the show’s new stars have been announced!

The 23-year-old actor will play his final performance in the show on November 19 and he will be replaced by Noah Galvin.

Noah, best known for his work on ABC’s The Real O’Neals, will play a limited run in the musical starting on November 21.

Taylor Trensch, who is currently starring on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, will then join the show in mid-January 2018.

Dear Evan Hansen won six Tony Awards this year, including Best Musical!
Photos: Getty
