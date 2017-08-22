Top Stories
Tue, 22 August 2017

Selena Gomez Goes Casual for a Doctor's Appointment

Selena Gomez Goes Casual for a Doctor's Appointment

Selena Gomez goes casual in a gray top and blue jeans while leaving a medical building on Tuesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old singer was joined by a friend for her doctor’s appointment that afternoon.

Selena is likely in town this week to attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, where she is nominated for two awards and her boyfriend The Weeknd is scheduled to perform.

The day before, Selena and her man were seen showing some cute PDA while running some errands in LA.
