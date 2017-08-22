Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 6:27 pm

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez wraps her arm around her boyfriend The Weeknd‘s shoulder and presses her lips against his other shoulder while leaving a grocery store on Monday afternoon (August 21) in Los Angeles.

The cute couple hopped into a waiting SUV after picking up a few items at the organic store.

Over the weekend, Selena and Abel were seen on a date at Disneyland, where they enjoyed rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and more during two and a half hours in the park.

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd out and about…

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 01
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 02
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 03
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 04
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 05
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 06
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 07
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 08
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 09
selena gomez nuzzles up to the weeknd 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr