Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store
Selena Gomez wraps her arm around her boyfriend The Weeknd‘s shoulder and presses her lips against his other shoulder while leaving a grocery store on Monday afternoon (August 21) in Los Angeles.
The cute couple hopped into a waiting SUV after picking up a few items at the organic store.
Over the weekend, Selena and Abel were seen on a date at Disneyland, where they enjoyed rides like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and more during two and a half hours in the park.
10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd out and about…