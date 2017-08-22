Top Stories
Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

Selena Gomez Nuzzles Up to The Weeknd at the Grocery Store

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

'America's Got Talent' 2017 - Every Top 22 Act Revealed So Far

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her &amp; Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Keleigh Sperry Shares More of Her & Miles Teller's Engagement Photos!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Serena Williams Draws on Baby Bump in Funny New Video!

Tue, 22 August 2017 at 6:56 pm

The Joker is Getting an Origin Movie!

The Joker is Getting an Origin Movie!

A new movie based on the DC Comics character The Joker is in the works and it will be an origin story!

Todd Phillips, best known for creating The Hangover franchise, is set to co-write the film with Scott Silver and possibly direct it as well.

Jared Leto, who recently played the Batman villain in the movie Suicide Squad, is not slated to appear in the film. The plan is to feature a new actor in the role and not have this film be part of the current DC Comics Extended Universe.

Warner Bros. is launching a new label for DC Entertainment properties so that new films can be created that are “unconstrained by continuity,” according to THR.

WHO DO YOU THINK should play the Joker in the upcoming origin movie?
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: DC Comics, Movies, Todd Phillips

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Justin Bieber finds out why a paparazzi was being so rude to him - TMZ
  • Simone Biles has her first boyfriend and he's super cute - Just Jared Jr
  • You need to see this American Horror Story: Cult teaser - TooFab
  • Dirty Dancing is celebrating its 30th anniversary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa failed a pop quiz and it was hilarious - Just Jared Jr
  • Anna

    DCCU is just a mess at this point, isn’t it? Looking forward to a new Joker after the whole Suicide fiasco. Hopefully it’ll be as good as WW and nothing like its counter parts.

  • Cool Boots

    For some reason a lot of people didn’t like Jared Leto’s Joker.

  • patrickdornoff

    shia labeouf would be good as joker hes pretty wacked out irl

  • Effy

    Good. Jared Leto’s Joker was too wacky and he wasn’t frightening. I hope they go with a darker psychological route like Heath Ledger’s Joker was.

  • CoCo Turtle

    I recently read that Jared Leto’s Joker was too wacky and he wasn’t frightening