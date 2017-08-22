The Joker is Getting an Origin Movie!

A new movie based on the DC Comics character The Joker is in the works and it will be an origin story!

Todd Phillips, best known for creating The Hangover franchise, is set to co-write the film with Scott Silver and possibly direct it as well.

Jared Leto, who recently played the Batman villain in the movie Suicide Squad, is not slated to appear in the film. The plan is to feature a new actor in the role and not have this film be part of the current DC Comics Extended Universe.

Warner Bros. is launching a new label for DC Entertainment properties so that new films can be created that are “unconstrained by continuity,” according to THR.

